Kurnool: Anganwadi helper dies after vaccination, kin stage stir

Kurnool: Anganwadi helpers staged a protest demanding justice to the family of Noor Jahan, 55, an anganwadi helper, who allegedly died due to adverse reaction caused by Covid-19 vaccine. They staged a dharna in front of CPDO office at Nandikotkur along with the body of their deceased colleague on Monday.

According to Noor Jahan's son Shaik Shah Vali, she was working as an anganwadi helper at Malyala village. She was administered Covid vaccine on February 15.

After two days, she developed side effects like vomiting, loose motions and fever. She was immediately shifted to Nandikotkur hospital for treatment on February 17. After preliminary treatment, she was taken to Kurnool government general hospital for better treatment.

While undergoing treatment, she died on Monday. The family members took the body to the Nandikotkur Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) office and staged a protest demanding compensation.

Shaik Shah Vali said his mother was hale and healthy prior to the vaccination. He also said that a complaint was filed with the Nandikotkur police. But SI Venkata Reddy denied they had received any complaint from the family members of Noor Jahan. "The deceased's family members are negotiating with the ICDS officials.

For claiming compensation, post-mortem is compulsory but the family members are not interested," the SI said. He said they would register a case if members lodges a complaint.