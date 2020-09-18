Kurnool: ASP Gouthami Sali hails woman cop services to AR police

Kurnool: The women constables of the Armed Reserve Police department have donated Rs 2,26,500 to the kin of the deceased women constable died in a road accident. The amount was handed over to the family members in the presence of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gouthami Sali at District Police Office (DPO) on Thursday.



The deceased constable V Mahadevi met with unfortunate death on August 11. The women police cop of 2018 batch has come forward to lend a helping hand and stand by the deceased family members. ASP Gouthami Sali appreciated the women constables for their novel gesture. She said the police department will always stand by the deceased family members. She also said that the department will take steps to release the benefits pertaining to the deceased constable Mahadevi.

Trainee IPS officer Kommi Pratap Shiva Kishore, Armed Additional Superintendent of Police (AR ASP) Radha Krishna, Armed DSP Ilayaz Basha, trainee DSP Bhavya Kishore and 2018 batch women police constables present.