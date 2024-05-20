  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool: Bodies of 3 women found floating in pond

Kurnool: Bodies of 3 women found floating in pond
x
Highlights

Kurnool: Mystery shrouds over the death of three women, whose bodies were found floating in a pond near Gargeyapuram city forest on Sunday.According...

Kurnool: Mystery shrouds over the death of three women, whose bodies were found floating in a pond near Gargeyapuram city forest on Sunday.

According to DSP Vijay Sekhar, passers-by saw two bodies floating on the water and immediately informed Taluka police. The CI along with his staff reached the spot and retrieved the two bodies and shifted them to mortuary at government general hospital.

Later, within a kilometre from the spot, they found another woman’s body and shifted it to mortuary. The DSP said there were no injuries on the bodies of three women. Their details are not yet known and police were enquiring about any missing women in the nearby villages. The age of the three deceased women would be around 30-35 years. Police filed a case and investigating.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X