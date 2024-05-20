Kurnool: Bodies of 3 women found floating in pond

Kurnool: Mystery shrouds over the death of three women, whose bodies were found floating in a pond near Gargeyapuram city forest on Sunday.

According to DSP Vijay Sekhar, passers-by saw two bodies floating on the water and immediately informed Taluka police. The CI along with his staff reached the spot and retrieved the two bodies and shifted them to mortuary at government general hospital.

Later, within a kilometre from the spot, they found another woman’s body and shifted it to mortuary. The DSP said there were no injuries on the bodies of three women. Their details are not yet known and police were enquiring about any missing women in the nearby villages. The age of the three deceased women would be around 30-35 years. Police filed a case and investigating.