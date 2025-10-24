Kurnool bus fire tragedy turns devastating: Over 20 feared dead, entire family from Nellore among victims

Kurnool: A horrific road tragedy struck in the early hours of Friday when a private travel bus belonging to Vemuri Kaveri Travels was completely gutted after colliding with a two-wheeler near Chinnatekur in Kurnool district. The bus, which was travelling from Hyderabad to Kurnool, caught fire immediately after the collision, turning the incident into a massive inferno. Preliminary reports indicate that more than 20 passengers have lost their lives in the accident. Most of the deceased are said to be residents of Hyderabad.

Among the victims, an entire family from Nellore district was tragically wiped out. The deceased were identified as Golla Ramesh, his wife Anusha, and their two young children, Shashank and Manhita. The family hailed from Gollapalem village in Vinjamur mandal of Nellore district but had been settled in Bengaluru for work. They were reportedly travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru when the ill-fated accident occurred. The death of the whole family has plunged their native village and relatives into deep grief.

According to Kurnool District Collector Dr. Siri, there were a total of 41 passengers onboard at the time of the mishap. Rescue personnel retrieved 11 charred bodies from the burnt vehicle while efforts are underway to identify the remaining victims. The Collector stated that the bus was completely destroyed in the fire, leaving little chance of survival for many passengers. Initial investigations suggest that the accident took place between 3:00 and 3:10 a.m. when the bus hit a motorcycle, leading to an oil leak and subsequent explosion that engulfed the vehicle in flames.

The district administration has set up a dedicated control room at the Kurnool Collectorate to assist victims’ families. Relatives seeking information can contact the control room at 08518-277305. Senior officials, including the Collector and police personnel, are monitoring rescue and relief operations at the site. The tragedy has sent shockwaves across the state, with authorities ordering a comprehensive inquiry into the cause of the fire and lapses in safety measures.