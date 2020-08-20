Kurnool: Charges leveled against High Court judge draws flak

Kurnool: The advocates of Kurnool District Bar Association (KDBA) staged a protest in front of the district court and demanded the Supreme Court to review the charges framed against Prasanth Bushan, the advocate of the High Court. Bandari Chandrudu, a senior advocate speaking to media persons said that Prasanth Bushan has done no wrong in making comments on Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Prasanth Bushan has just pointed out that being a CJI should not violate the pandemic norms. The Indian government has made it mandatory that everyone has to wear mask



Prasanth Bushan said when a CJI did not follow the norms, then how will a normal citizen follow them. The same was posted on Facebook and twitter and the post has gone viral.

The Supreme Court taking it seriously has filed a suo moto case under contempt of speech through Facebook and twitter. According to article 19 in the constitution of India, every citizen has the right of freedom of opinion and expression. This right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.