  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool: Collector Koteshwara Rao fetes Gold medal award winner

District Collector P Koteshwara Rao felicitating the gold medalist K Naresh Kumar with a shawl at the Collectorate in Kurnool on Thursday. Setkur CEO Nagaraju Naidu and others are also seen
x

District Collector P Koteshwara Rao felicitating the gold medalist K Naresh Kumar with a shawl at the Collectorate in Kurnool on Thursday. Setkur CEO Nagaraju Naidu and others are also seen

Highlights

Athlete K Naresh Kumar awarded gold medal at the recent national-level running race held in Warangal

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao has felicitated the athlete K Naresh Kumar, who won a gold medal at the recent national-level running race held at Warangal on Thursday.

The athlete accompanied by Setkur Chief Executive Officer Nagaraju Naidu, chief coach Raju, senior coach Bhupati Rao and others met the collector in the collector's complex.

CEO Nagaraju Naidu said that Naresh Kumar was a resident of Chintalamuni Nagar in Kallur of Kurnool district and participated at the 60th national-level sports competition.

Naresh participated in 100 meters race and completed at a record time of 10.30 seconds. He has re-written the 20-year-track record, said Nagaraju Naidu. The collector after listening about the achievement of Naresh Kumar, lauded his awesome contribution.

He wished him all the best and good luck in his future endeavours. The Collector later felicitated the athlete with a shawl and said to continue practice to win more medals at national level.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X