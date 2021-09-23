Kurnool: Collector Koteshwara Rao fetes Gold medal award winner

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao has felicitated the athlete K Naresh Kumar, who won a gold medal at the recent national-level running race held at Warangal on Thursday.

The athlete accompanied by Setkur Chief Executive Officer Nagaraju Naidu, chief coach Raju, senior coach Bhupati Rao and others met the collector in the collector's complex.

CEO Nagaraju Naidu said that Naresh Kumar was a resident of Chintalamuni Nagar in Kallur of Kurnool district and participated at the 60th national-level sports competition.

Naresh participated in 100 meters race and completed at a record time of 10.30 seconds. He has re-written the 20-year-track record, said Nagaraju Naidu. The collector after listening about the achievement of Naresh Kumar, lauded his awesome contribution.

He wished him all the best and good luck in his future endeavours. The Collector later felicitated the athlete with a shawl and said to continue practice to win more medals at national level.