Kurnool: Cops find ways to educate people on corona prevention

Kurnool: The district police have been trying to educate people who come on to the roads without valid reason despite imposition of lockdown. A Sub Inspector of Peapully police station, G Maruthi Shankar rode on a horse on the roads to bring awareness among people about the killer virus. The symbol of coronavirus is depicted on it. While riding, he explained about the disadvantages by coming on to the roads.

He said the killer coronavirus is rapidly spreading across the district that can travel faster than a horse. You would not be aware of the virus prevailing in the air, but you are attacked. When you are attacked you will suffer with one of the three symptoms, cold, cough or fever.

You would be hospitalied and on testing it would reap positive results of having the deadly killer coronavirus. At the later stage unfortunate things will take place and the people surround will also get affected. One affected person can spread the virus to thousands of people if he is roaming on the road, said Maruthi Shankar.

Similarly, the cops of Dhone police station have also performed a unique programme. Three persons were dressed up as Yama Dharmaraja, Chitragupta and the killer coronavirus and went around the streets in the town to educate people.



The Dhone Rural CI, I Sudharkar Reddy said to The Hans India that they are not using lathi-charge on violators. ``We have thought of a plan to educate them. There was good response from the residents and they assured to stay indoors. CI , Subramanyam and SI , Naresh and other police personnel participated in the programme.