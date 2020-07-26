Kurnool: Coronavirus patient gives birth to baby girl in 108 ambulance

Kurnool: A Covid-19 positive woman gave birth to a baby girl in a 108 ambulance while she was being shifting to government hospital in Nandyal. The incident took place at Rudravaram village in Allagadda constituency on Saturday night. According to sources, a 32-year-old pregnant woman, a resident of Rudravaram village, has tested positive for coronavirus and was at home quarantine for the past few days. In the meantime, she developed labor pains on Saturday but no one can dare to shift her to hospital either autos or other vehicles due to coronavirus.



The family members called 108 ambulance and the staff shifted the woman to Nandyal government hospital. En route to hospital, she developed labor pains and gave birth to a healthy female baby.

Medical technician Jeevan said both mother and child were admitted into the hospital. While the Covid-19 victim mother was shifted to Covid isolation in the hospital as per protocol and the baby was put under control of observation in the same hospital, he added.