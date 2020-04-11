Kurnool: Covid control room to work round-the-clock said Addl DGP N Sreedhar Rao

Kurnool: Additional Director General of Police (Addl DGP) N Sreedhar Rao along with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police P Venkatrami Reddy and Superintendent of Police (SP) Fakkeerappa Kaginelli on Friday visited the Covid control room and inspected the ongoing process.

Speaking on the occasion, Sreedhar Rao said the covid control room would function round-the-clock. He directed the officials to get coronavirus updates and asked them to take immediate steps accordingly.

He enquired about the geotagging, corona positive and negative cases with the officials. He also asked them about the number of persons in quarantine and the number of primary contacts they had and how many of them have recovered.

He also asked the number of samples sent to virology department and directed them to regularly monitor the persons in quarantine centres.

He further suggested them to form police forces that will enquire about the treatment, medicine, diet and others being extended to the corona positive patients. He also directed the officials to take regular feedbacks and observe strict vigil at the red zones.