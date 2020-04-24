Kurnool: Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna says mini Covid-19 centres to be set up in red zones

Kurnool: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health, Alla Kali Krishna (Nani) said mini Covid-19 centre have been planned at every red zone in the district.



He also stated that fourth round of tests will be conducted at the red zone areas. Addressing media persons at medical college on Thursday, the Dy CM said in view of rapid increase in positive cases, fourth phase survey has been ordered.

A team comprising a doctor, ANM, Asha worker besides ward volunteer would go around and conduct tests to the person suspected of having Covid-19 positive symptoms.

Even rapid and Truenat testing capacity would be enhanced in the district, he added. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan was laying focus on the district after a review meeting with finance and labour ministers, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Gummanur Jayaram, Covid-19 special officer, Ajay Jain and district collector, G Veera Pandiyan, said Alla Nani.

He made an appeal to the people of Kurnool district not to panic as the government is taking necessary steps to put a check on the corona virus.

The Dy CM further said special care was being taken of people residing in 35 red zones in the district. Foreign and Delhi returnees and the persons contacted these returnees were shifted to quarantine centres under doctors' guidance. Following lockdown norms, essential commodities are being supplied to every household at red zones. On the demand of Finance Minister and the people of this district to sanction a lab, the CM has sanctioned a special lab, added Alla Nani.

He also said blood samples were sent to labs in Tirupati, Anantapur and Kadapa and results got delayed. But now the results would be instant from the lab sanctioned in the district. "Kurnool Government General hospital would be developed with latest infrastructure as it has been declared as state-level Covid-19 hospital. To ensure effective treatment to the patients, we have entered into a tie-up with 11 private hospitals," said Alla Nani.