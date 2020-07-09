Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan said that RBKs will bring radical changes in farm sector

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan said that the state has set up 10, 560 Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs), a first of its kind in the country, to help the farmers in various stages of their farming cycle.



Participating as a chief guest in the 71st birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at Nandikotkur on Wednesday, Veera Pandiyan said that the government was bringing in revolutionary changes in farming sector to benefit the farmers.

To strengthen the financial status of farmers, the collector said the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) would supply quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides to farmers and the agriculture scientists would educate the farmers on latest cultivation techniques and the advantages of soil testing.

With the rains lashing the district, the farmers have sown seeds in 25,000 hectares, this is a good sign, said the collector. The district has received 144 mm rain against the actual 97 mm rain in June. The collector further said that the government was planning to set up YSR Agri Testing labs in the days to come.

Nandikotkur MLA T Arthur said the former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy has selflessly strived for the welfare of farmers.

On the occasion, Arthur recalled YSR's services to farmers. With the YSR Aarogyasri scheme people could able to get free treatment at corporate hospitals, he said and added several welfare schemes have been introduced by the AP government benefitting the poor and middle class sections.

Joint collector Patanshetty Ravi Subash said around 862 RBKs have been set up across the district to cater to the needs of farmers. Quality seeds, pesticides and fertilizers are being supplied through these RBKs.

Prior to addressing the occasion, the collector accompanied with MLA Arthur, JC Patanshetty Ravi Subash and others paid floral tributes to the portrait of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Similarly, the leaders of Congress party have also celebrated the 71st birth anniversary of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Congress district general secretary K Pedda Reddy said the credibility in implementing welfare schemes goes to Rajasekhar Reddy. The leaders also paid tributes by garlanding to the portrait of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy.