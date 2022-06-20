Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao call to avail Job Mela

Kurnool : District Collector P Koteshwara Rao said strong determination and hard work will take youth to the highest positions in their life. Participating as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of Unnati Mega Job Mela organised by the Kurnool Municipal Corporation authorities at Nehru Memorial High School on Sunday, the district collector said that nothing is impossible in life when you are determined to do something and achieve anything.

He said the job mela was a golden opportunity for job aspirants and around 40 organisations are going to offer 2,500 to 3,500 job opportunities. He said it is a golden opportunity and advised the aspirants to grab it. He also said the applicants should not see the salary profile instead they should see the bright future ahead. The collector said ten years ago people used to go Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and other places searching for jobs but now the companies are coming forward to offer jobs.

The aspirants should see that their parents feel proud as their invested hard earned money is reaping fruitful results. He said that now everyone has become a great person unless they work hard to achieve the desired goal. Determination to do something and hard work to achieve it would be the foundation stone for it, said the collector. He lauded the efforts of the Commissioner of Kurnool Municipal Commissioner A Bhargav Tej for organising the Mega Job mela.

He also appreciated the representatives of the organizations that have come forward to offer opportunities to the applicants. Commissioner A Bhargav Tej said it is a golden opportunity for the unemployed youths waiting for a long time to get a job. The selected candidates would be immediately given an offer letter. He said that salaries would vary depending upon the education of participants. He urged the aspirants to utilise the golden opportunity and lay stones to the better and bright future.

Member of Parliament Dr Sanjeev Kumar, MLAs of Panyam and Kurnool, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, MA Hafeez Khan, the HR heads of various organisations, Deputy Mayor Sidda Reddy Renuka, additional commissioner Ramalingeshwar, market yard chairman Prabhakar Reddy and others participated.