Kurnool: Diyas lit in Srisailam temple to ward off Covid-19

Kurnool: Srisailam Temple Executive Officer (EO) K S Rama Rao, in a statement released to media personnel on Sunday, stated that the temple will light diyas by switching off lights by 9 pm for nine minutes following Prime Minister's call to ward off coronavirus. He also stated that they will also educate the people on the importance of lighting lamps at the surrounding areas.

He said the aim of PM's call was to send a message that Indians with united spirit were ready to combat the deadly coronavirus. Even the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has also ordered to observe nine minutes lights switch off, the EO said.

The EO said that the lamps would be lit at the temple entrance. On this occasion, he appealed to people to lit lamps in front of their houses without coming outside. He also suggested the people not to assemble on the roads and maintain social distance.