Kurnool: Don't succumb to political pressures, DDEO to aspirants

Kurnool: District deputy election officer (DDEO) Kalpana Kumari has said sarpanch and ward member aspirants should not budge to any political pressure, threatening or influenced by any means to withdraw from fray and bring it to the notice of election officer. In a press release on Thursday, Kalpana Kumari said the second phase of nominations concluded at seven mandals in the constituency on Thursday. She said the voters should exercise their franchise in free and fair manner without enticed by lure of money.

She said 137 nominations filed for sarpanch posts in gram panchayats and 1,378 ward members in Banaganapalle, Kovelakuntla, Sanjamala, Owk, Kolimigundla, Panyam and Gadivemula. The received nominations would be scrutinised on February 5, objections can be filed till February 6 and nomination withdrawal is on February 8. The polling will start on February 13 and on the same day results would be announced in the evening. The total number of nominations filed are yet to be known, stated Kalpana Kumari.

Similarly, the district collector and district election authority G Veera Pandiyan has made a whirlwind tour in Kodumur mandal and inspected the election process. He was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli. They visited villages Nidzur, G Singavaram, Sunkesula, RK Dudyala, R Konthalapadu and Edururu and inspected the nomination process. The officials have also visited the Panchalingala border check post and enquired about the vehicle checking and the seizure of cash, liquor and other spurious products.