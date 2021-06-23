Kurnool: Four members of a family commits suicide by consuming pesticide

Four members of a family have committed suicide by consuming pesticide. The heart wrenching incident took place at Voddegeri under one town police station limits in Kurnool Town on Wednesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Pratap, Hemalata, Jayanth and Rishita. Pratap, Hemalata are Wife and husband while Jayanth and Rishita are their children.

The one town police on learning about the incident rushed to the incident spot and shifted the bodies to Kurnool government general hospital for initiating further action. The police after registering a case are probing the reasons behind committing the suicide. More details are yet to reveal by the police.