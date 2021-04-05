Kurnool: Let us make dreams of Babuji a reality says Collector G Veera Pandiyan

Kurnool: The 114th birth anniversary of Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram was celebrated on a grand note across the district on Monday. District collector G Veera Pandiyan called upon the people to strive to fulfill the dreams of Dr Jagjivan Ram and make efforts for establishing a healthy and equalitarian society.

After garlanding the statue of Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram at five roads junction, the collector said that Dr Jagjivan Ram has sacrificed his life to uplift the people of downtrodden communities.

"We all need to be inspired by the sacrifices of great leader and strive to fulfill his aspirations," he said and assured to extend all possible help from the government to uplift downtrodden sections.

Kurnool MLA M A Hafeez Khan recalled Babuji services to poor and downtrodden sections and added the YSR Congress government was committed to uplift the communities of SC, ST, BC and Minorities. The Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was making all efforts to make the dreams of great leaders come true, stated Hafeez Khan.

The district collector along with the MLA and other community leaders cut the cake and celebrated the occasion. Prior to addressing the meeting, Kommu Srinivasulu distributed the life history books of Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram.

Joint collector Syed Khaza Mohiuddin, Municipal Commissioner D K Balaji, DRO Pullaiah, advocate Jayaraj, Ananta Rathanam Madiga, N Chnna Bazari, P Karunakar and other leaders were also present.