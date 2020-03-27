Kurnool: Lockdown on the fourth day, People stay at homes

Kurnool: Following the orders of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed all district collectors for strict implementation of lockdown. With the directions, the District Collector, G Veera Pandiyan imposed Section 144 across the district and instructed the officials concerned for its strict implementation.

Since its implementation, just after the day of Janata Curfew on March 22, the people have been staying indoors for the past four days. Most of the time, except the relaxed hours to purchase essential commodities, people across the district are confined to houses. With the confinement almost all street and roads wore deserted look. People at the villages are seen coming on the roads only during evening hours.

On Thursday, the District Collector, G Veera Pandiyan and the Superintendent of Police, Fakkeerappa Kaginelli jointly made a whirl wind tour to several colonies in the town. Both of them have inspected the situation and gave suggestions to the officials on duty. Barricading has been arranged at the entrance of all roads which are leading to inside the town.

The two officials have asked the staff to infuse awareness about the dreaded virus among the people who are coming on to the roads. They also directed them to allow the emergency vehicles and the vehicles transporting essential commodities without restriction.