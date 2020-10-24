Kurnool: Lokesh expresses solidarity with flood victims

Kurnool: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh was given a warm welcome by the leaders of Kurnool district at Panchalingala toll plaza on Friday.

Lokesh was on his way to Anantapur to express his solidarity with the farmers and flood-affected victims. He was travelling by road to Anantapur from Hyderabad.

The leaders of district on learning about his travel reached the toll plaza at Panchalingala in huge numbers and gave him a warm welcome. Lokesh interacted with the leaders for a while and asked about the party position in the district. Later he continued his journey to Anantapur.

In Anantapur, Nara Lokesh visited flood affected areas and collected feedback directly from the farmers. He also infused confidence among the farmers who lost their crops in the recent incessant rains. In the evening while returning to Hyderabad from Anantapur, he was once again received at the border toll plaza by the district TD party leaders.

After interacting with the leaders, Lokesh headed to Hyderabad. Kurnool Parliament in-charge Somi Shetty Venkateshwarulu and others were present.