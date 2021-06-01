Kurnool : Long time dream of people for medical college turns a reality

Kurnool : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone for the construction of two medical colleges, one at Nandyal and the other at Yemmiganur, through virtual mode from Amaravati on Monday.

Both the colleges are proposed to be construct in an extent of 50 acres with an outlay of Rs 475 crore each. After the completion of the foundation laying ceremony, Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayaram addressed media persons at Yemmiganur. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the long awaited dream of the people of these areas was realised with the construction of medical college.

He further said that the western parts of Kurnool district, consists of Yemmiganur, Mantralayam, Alur, Adoni and Pathikonda were totally backward and drought ridden constituencies. With the establishment of medical college, the people of these areas avail proper medical facilities, said Gummanur Jayaram.

He said the residents of Adoni were expressing happiness over the construction of medical college.

The people used to go to Bellary and Bengaluru for better treatment as Adoni shares the border of Karnataka. Adoni will prosper on all fronts with the coming up of medical college.

The Chief Minister has given a big platform to the medical sector, added the Labour Minister.

Similarly, Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy along with MLC Gangula Prabhakar Reddy and MLAs of Panyam, Allagadda and Nandyal also attended the foundation laying ceremony in Nandyal.

Joint Collectors M V K Srinivasulu, Dr Manzeer Jilani Samoon, Nandyal Sub-Collector Kalpana Kumari, Municipal Chairmans of Allagadda and Nandyal, Ramalinga Reddy and Mabuni and others participated at the foundation laying ceremony.