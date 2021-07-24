Kurnool: Maha Lakshmi takes charge as KDCC Bank chairperson

Kurnool: Kurnool District Central Cooperative (KDCC) Bank chairperson N Maha Lakshmi said that she will render selfless services to the farming sector and account holders.

After assuming the responsibilities as the chairperson of KDCC bank on Friday, Maha Lakshmi said that she will strive to develop the bank, working in coordination with the committee members, the president of cooperative leverage associations and bank staff. Lakshmi said her aim was to ensure that bank is on the path of profitability in 2022. Bank CEO P Ramanjaneyulu gave a detailed presentation on bank and its activities. Other council members Gundam Surya Prakash Reddy, K Venkata Ramana Reddy, Venkateshwaramma, Nasari Venkateshwarulu, K Sudhakar Reddy and Mulinti Raghavendra have also assumed the responsibilities along with the chairperson Maha Lakshmi.

Bank general manager K Siva Leela, DROSD T Srinivas Reddy, ICDC, CPO, G Venkata Krishna, bank deputy general managers K Uma Maheshwar Reddy, B Sunil Kumar, BV Nagi Reddy, assistant managers and other bank staff were present.