Kurnool: Participants in Delhi convention traced, quarantined said Collector G Veera Pandiyan

Kurnool: Speaking to media personnel on Tuesday, district collector G Veera Pandiyan said around 258 persons arrived in Kurnool after attending a religious meet in New Delhi. Out of them, 188 persons were quarantined at Rayalaseema University Isolation center, 43 persons were discharged for testing negative and were ordered to stay at home isolation for another 14 days.

Six persons were suspected to have affected with the killer virus. Their blood samples have been sent to virology departments, the reports are awaited. The identity and whereabouts of another 27 persons are being tracked, said the district collector.

He also said that 5 lakh masks are getting ready and 1,600 bedded quarantines have been arranged. Apart from this quarantine to each mandal has also planned to set up. In addition to Kurnool Government General Hospital, the Santhi Ram medical college at Nandyal, Viswabharathi hospital at Kodumur have been made to Covid-19 hospitals, said the collector.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said that 405 criminal cases have been filed on 1,391 persons that have violated the norms. 771 vehicles were seized and a penalty of Rs 71 lakh has been imposed. He further said that almost all the Delhi returnees were traced and geo tagging has been done to the foreign returnees.