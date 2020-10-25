X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool: Ravindar Singh Tomar elected secretary general of SBFI

Ravindra Singh Tomar
x

Andhra Pradesh State Shooting Ball Association general secretary Parashu Ramudu felicitating Ravindra Singh Tomar at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Shooting Ball Association general secretary K Parusha Ramudu said that Ravindar Singh Tomar was once again unanimously elected as secretary general of Shooting Ball Federation of India

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Shooting Ball Association general secretary K Parusha Ramudu said that Ravindar Singh Tomar was once again unanimously elected as secretary general of Shooting Ball Federation of India.

Speaking to The Hans India on Saturday, Parusha Ramudu said that the executive meeting and elections were conducted in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh state two days ago.

During the elections Ravindra Singh Tomar was unanimously elected as secretary general of Shooting Ball Federation of India. This is the second consecutive time he was elected for post. He said Tomar has put lots of effort into developing the shooting ball game.

Parusha Ramudu said the members of state have expressed happiness and felicitated Tomar on his election as general secretary.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X