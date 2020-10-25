Kurnool: Ravindar Singh Tomar elected secretary general of SBFI

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Shooting Ball Association general secretary K Parusha Ramudu said that Ravindar Singh Tomar was once again unanimously elected as secretary general of Shooting Ball Federation of India.

Speaking to The Hans India on Saturday, Parusha Ramudu said that the executive meeting and elections were conducted in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh state two days ago.

During the elections Ravindra Singh Tomar was unanimously elected as secretary general of Shooting Ball Federation of India. This is the second consecutive time he was elected for post. He said Tomar has put lots of effort into developing the shooting ball game.

Parusha Ramudu said the members of state have expressed happiness and felicitated Tomar on his election as general secretary.