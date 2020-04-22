Kurnool sees 19 new coronavirus cases

Kurnool: Another 19 persons were tested with positive virus in the district on Wednesday. The 203 positive cases are inclusive of 194 active, 4 discharged and 5 deaths.



On one hand the positive cases are steadily increasing and on the other hand the persons who have completed 14 days quarantine were being tested negative.

On Wednesday as many as 96 persons were discharged from the quarantine centres. The day earlier, 48 persons were also discharged after they were tested negative.

The District Collector, G Veera Pandiyan has said that multiple tests were conducted to the persons who were kept under observation at the quarantine centres across the district. On every test the samples have yielded negative results. With this, 96 persons were discharged following the Covid-19 protocol. This could be said a good omen to the government and also to the persons in the centres.

He has suggested the discharged persons to be in home quarantine for another 14 days without fail.

He said as per the orders of Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy every discharged person would be given Rs.2,000 and government has arranged special vehicle for their transportation.