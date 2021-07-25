Kurnool: Two drown in pond in Orvakal

Kurnool: Two persons drowned in a pond under Orvakal police station limits on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Ameeruddin,26 and Asad Osama,30. According to Orvakal SI Mallikarjuna, four persons including the deceased went to see Orvakal rock garden. After visiting the garden, all four persons went to a nearby pond to swim.

The duo Ameeruddin and Asad Osama ventured into the pond and the other two were on the bank. Ameeruddin and Asad accidentally went deep into waters and drowned. The other two persons on the bank, who didn't know how to swim screamed for help. The locals hearing the screams rushed to their help but in vain. Based on the locals' information, police rushed to the spot. With the help of locals, the bodies have been retrieved from the pond waters.

On learning about the incident, DSP K V Mahesh also rushed to the spot and enquired about the incident. The SI said that a case has been filed under Section 174 based on the statement of the other two persons and taken up investigation. The deceased were residents of Kurnool town and were engaged in Wipro and Amazon, added the SI.