Kurnool: Upset over misbehaviour of son-in-law, woman ends life

Kurnool: A woman committed suicide by hanging allegedly upset over the misbehaviour of her son-in-law at Yellamkonda Thanda three days ago. The incident came to light on Tuesday when her husband lodged a complaint with Jonnagiri police. The deceased was identified as Lakshmi Bai, 35.

According to Pathikonda CI Narayana Reddy, Lakshmi Bai and her husband Krishna Naik performed marriage of their daughter with one Devendra Naik of the same Thanda two years ago. Son-in-law Devendra Naik came to his mother-in-law's house three days back. After discussing speaking to her some time, he asked for a glass of water. When she went into the house, he followed her and hugged her. He fled from the scene when she screamed.

When she appeared depressed over the incident, her husband enquired what happened. The next day, on August 30, Devendra Naik accompanied by his wife visited the house apologised to Lakshmi Bai.

After the couple left the house, Lakshmi Bai in a depressed state, hanged herself to the ceiling of the house. On learning of the suicide, Devendra Naik and his wife too consumed Vasmol to commit suicide.

The duo were shifted to a hospital in Pathikonda for treatment and they are out of danger. Based on the complaint lodged by the husband of Lakshmi Bai, Krishna Naik, a case has been registered against Devendra Naik. The accused is yet to be arrested, stated Narayana Reddy,