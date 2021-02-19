Kurnool: YSRCP man's death sparks protest

Kurnool: Tense situation prevailed at Prathakota village under Pagidyala mandal in the district late on Wednesday night following the death of a YSRCP supports allegedly in lathi-charge by police during a protest demanding recount of votes. Sudhakar, an activist of YSRCP, succumbed to injuries reportedly suffered in lathi-charge.

According to information, after polling for Prathakota gram panchayat on Wednesday, officials completed counting late in the evening and declared Seshamma, backed by TDP, as winner with 4 votes majority.

However, unable to digest the victory of Seshamma, YSRCP leaders and supporters demanded the officials for recounting. The officials, who first denied but at a later stage agreed to do so. In the meantime, the villagers in large numbers gathered at the polling centre. The police, who were already deployed at the polling centre, sensed trouble and asked the mob to disperse. When they refused and turned restive, DSP of SC, ST cell Ramanjaneyulu Naik ordered lathi-charge.

Following the orders of the DSP, police resorted to caning to disperse the mob. In the incident, a YSRCP supporter Sudhakar suffered injuries and later succumbed. His death triggered tension in the village.

The YSRC Nandikotkur constituency in-charge Byreddy Siddartha Reddy on learning of the incident rushed to Prathakota and enquired about the incident. He along with the supporters and villagers staged a protest in front of Pagidyala MPDO office demanding justice.

Siddartha Reddy asked the police officials what was wrong in their supporters demanding recounting and the need for lathi-charge. He demanded the police officials to call the DSP and make him explain the reasons behind lathi-charge.

However, Atmakur DSP Sruthi told The Hans India that the police had not resorted to lathi charge but only tried tried to disperse the mob. She denied that the death of Sudhakar was due to lathi-charge. She also said no tense situations prevailed at Prathakota and everything was normal and peaceful. No recounting has taken place and there is no change in poll result.