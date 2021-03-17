KWDT-2 to hear arguments over the distribution of Krishna water to AP and Telangana today

The Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) -2, headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar, will hold a three-day hearing in Delhi from Tuesday on the process of distributing water allotted to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the wake of state bifurcation. The tribunal, which has already heard the arguments of the two states, has completed the hearing of witnesses on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government. It is now hear the arguments on behalf of the Telangana government.

The tribunal is likely to make a final decision after the trial. 2,060 TMCs based on 75 per cent water availability in the Krishna River, 70 TMCs through regeneration. Of the 2,130 TMCs, 585 were distributed to Maharashtra, 734 to Karnataka and 811 TMCs to joint Andhra Pradesh under the Bachawat-led KWDT-1.

Following the expiration of this award, the KWDT-2 was constituted on April 2, 2004 under the Interstate River Water Disputes Act, 1956, by the Tribunal of Justice Brijesh Kumar at the request of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in the river basin to redistribute the waters of the Krishna River. After hearing the arguments of the three states, KWDT-2, while continuing the KWDT-1 allocations, ruled on December 30, 2010 allocating 81 TMCs to Maharashtra, 177 to Karnataka and 190 TMCs to the united Andhra Pradesh out of 448 TMCs between 75 per cent and 65 per cent availability.

The united Andhra Pradesh Government has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging the verdict. After the partition, the Telangana government also filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the KWDT-2 judgment. The Supreme Court is conducting an inquiry into these.

Meanwhile, the centre has issued orders extending the responsibility of distributing the waters allotted to the combined state to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to KWDT-2 and extended its tenure. KWDT-2 has been investigating the distribution of water to the two states since 2014.