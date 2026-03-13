Lack of LPG supply halts manufacturing operations

Visakhapatnam: The manufacturing operations of Wadi Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., located at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), Visakhapatnam, have been forced to shut down for the past four days due to the non-availability of LPG supply from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) following geopolitical tensions.

The facility manufactures nitrile examination gloves, an essential medical consumable classified as a class-A used extensively across hospitals, laboratories and healthcare institutions for infection prevention and patient safety. The production of these gloves requires a continuous and stable LPG supply to maintain the manufacturing process. The company uses around 4500-kg of LPG a day.

According to the company management, despite being part of the healthcare supply chain and producing a critical medical device, LPG supplies to the plant have not been provided for the last four days, resulting in a complete halt in production. The disruption risks affecting the availability of gloves to hospitals and healthcare providers who rely on these products to maintain hygiene standards and protect both patients and medical professionals, the company officials mentioned in a statement released on Thursday. The company officials have reached out to the concerned authorities and HPCL, requesting them to restore the LPG supply.

“We sincerely urge the government to address this critical issue for the immediate supply of LPG so that production could be resumed and the supply of the critical healthcare consumable to hospitals across the country remains unhindered,” they appealed.