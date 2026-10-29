Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Landslides on Araku Valley ghat road inspected

In Short

ASR District Sub-Collector K Chiranjeevi Nag Venkata Sahith inspects cyclone shelter homes, Araku landslides, and Chaparai waterfalls, while Collector declares school holidays.

Sub-Collector K Chiranjeevi Nag Venkata Sahith visiting landslides near Bheespuram village on Araku Valley-Ananthagiri ghat road
X

Sub-Collector K Chiranjeevi Nag Venkata Sahith visiting landslides near Bheespuram village on Araku Valley-Ananthagiri ghat road

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Paderu: Alluri Sitarama Raju district sub-collector K Chiranjeevi Nag Venkata Sahith inspected cyclone relief operations, road connectivity and safety arrangements at tourist spots during his field visit on Wednesday. The sub-collector first visited the shelter home at Gadikichumanda village and reviewed the facilities being provided to people taking shelter there.

Later, he inspected the bridge on the main road connecting Kinchumanda with Kittalangi panchayat in Dumbriguda mandal. In view of the cyclone and heavy rains, he instructed officials to take precautionary measures to prevent disruptions to road connectivity and ensure the safety of commuters.

He also visited Chaparai waterfalls and inspected the damaged compound wall. The sub-collector also visited the Araku Valley to Ananthagiri ghat road and inspected landslides near Bheesupuram village. Meanwhile district collector T Nishanthi announced a holiday for day-scholar schools across the district on October 29 in view of heavy rains and cyclone warnings, keeping students’ safety in mind. The collector clarified that the holiday applied only to day-scholar students, while residential schools would continue to function as usual.

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

[email protected]

Deekshitula RV Subrahmanyam is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, along with Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. A journalist with experience of over three decades, he began his career as a Telugu mofussil reporter in 1991. He writes extensively on politics, tribal affairs, rural development, tourism, development, and human-interest stories He is the author of the six-part Telugu prose Ramayana Sitarama Kathasudha and has received several literary and journalistic honours, including the JCI Young Writer Award, Vadlamudi Rammohan Rao Memorial Award and Madduri Annapurnayya Memorial Award.

Tags

Cyclone ArnabAlluri Sitarama Raju DistrictK Chiranjeevi Nag Venkata SahithAraku LandslidesChaparai Waterfalls
Next Story
      Share it
      X