Landslides on Araku Valley ghat road inspected

Paderu: Alluri Sitarama Raju district sub-collector K Chiranjeevi Nag Venkata Sahith inspected cyclone relief operations, road connectivity and safety arrangements at tourist spots during his field visit on Wednesday. The sub-collector first visited the shelter home at Gadikichumanda village and reviewed the facilities being provided to people taking shelter there.

Later, he inspected the bridge on the main road connecting Kinchumanda with Kittalangi panchayat in Dumbriguda mandal. In view of the cyclone and heavy rains, he instructed officials to take precautionary measures to prevent disruptions to road connectivity and ensure the safety of commuters.

He also visited Chaparai waterfalls and inspected the damaged compound wall. The sub-collector also visited the Araku Valley to Ananthagiri ghat road and inspected landslides near Bheesupuram village. Meanwhile district collector T Nishanthi announced a holiday for day-scholar schools across the district on October 29 in view of heavy rains and cyclone warnings, keeping students’ safety in mind. The collector clarified that the holiday applied only to day-scholar students, while residential schools would continue to function as usual.