Lanka Dinakar Condemns Congress-JKNC Alliance as Threat to National Integrity

Andhra Pradesh Chief Spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expressed strong disapproval of the Rahul Gandhi led Congress Party's alliance with the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Dinakar argued that this coalition undermines the spirit of national integrity, peace, and harmony, posing a threat to India's sovereignty.

Dinakar raised several critical questions directed at the Congress Party regarding their stance on various issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir. He queried whether Congress respects the Tricolor as the national flag or supports the JKNC's call for a separate flag for Kashmir. He also asked if Congress intends to repeal the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, implying that such a move would cater to Pakistan's interests rather than uphold national unity.

Highlighting the socio-economic implications, Lanka Dinakar accused the JKNC of inciting youth violence through stone-pelting instead of fostering employment and business opportunities in the region. He questioned whether Congress endorses the JKNC’s alleged anti-Dalit and anti-women policies and urged the party to clarify its position on renaming significant cultural landmarks, such as changing "Shankaracharya Hill" to "Takhat-e-Suleiman."



Dinakar further criticized the potential for corruption in Jammu and Kashmir's economy, warning against the influence of a few politically connected families allegedly supported by Pakistan.

He concluded his statement by calling on the citizens of India, particularly those in Jammu and Kashmir, to scrutinize the divisive politics of the Congress Party and the JKNC. Dinakar urged voters to teach the Congress Party a lesson in order to uphold the integrity of the nation and preserve the progress made since the abrogation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir.