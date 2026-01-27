Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu Raises Andhra Issues at Delhi All-Party Meeting

TDP Parliamentary leader Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu participated in the all-party meeting held in Delhi, where he raised several issues concerning Andhra Pradesh and national matters. Speaking to the media afterwards, he highlighted his call for a parliamentary discussion on banning social media access for those under 16 years of age.

He also expressed concern over the introduction of GST replacing the cess on tobacco, which has caused confusion and a halt in the tobacco trade, affecting farmers in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. He requested a debate to address these issues.

The MP further raised the matter of individuals involved in politics despite having criminal charges against them, calling for parliamentary discussion on the subject. He also urged for official recognition of Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh’s capital and sought inclusion of the state in the Purvodaya scheme, similar to Odisha and West Bengal.

Additionally, he criticised the utilisation of funds allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission, noting that only Rs. 2,000 crore of the Rs. 26,000 crore sanctioned had been utilised, and expressed readiness to make use of any further funds allocated to the state.

The all-party meeting was convened by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ahead of the upcoming Parliament Budget session. Floor leaders from various parties, including YSRCP, BRS, and TDP, attended the session.