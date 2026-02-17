Lawyers condemn murder of Hyderabad advocate

Vijayawada: Strongly condemning the brutal murder of Hyderabad-based advocate Mohammed Khadeer, a human rights protection meeting was held under the leadership of AK Basha, president of the Bezwada Bar Association and the Andhra Pradesh State Advocates Association.

The meeting was attended by Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Association president Picchuka Srinivasa Rao and general secretary Rajyalakshmi Pendem. The programme was convened by Vemula Ravindranath, convener of the Bezwada Bar Human Rights Forum, along with co-conveners Satish and Rana Prasad.

Participants denounced the murder of Attapur advocate Mohammed Khadeer and demanded that both the Khadeer and Swapna (advocate) murder cases be immediately transferred to fast-track courts for speedy trial and stringent punishment of the accused.

The speakers also demanded immediate implementation of the long-pending Advocates Protection Act, alleging that successive governments had failed to fulfil promises to safeguard the legal fraternity.

The meeting further condemned the alleged filing of a sedition case by Tirupati police against senior advocate K Kranthi Chaitanya, president of the State Civil Rights Association, over the publication of an old cartoon during a civil rights meeting in Tirupati.

Senior advocates Abdul Mateen and A Saraswati, civil rights member Vaishali, Bezwada Bar general secretary KV Rangarao, vice-president Pilla Srinivasa Rao, and sports secretary Palagani Ravi were present. The gathering resolved that lawyers across Krishna district will boycott court duties on Tuesday in protest against the incidents.