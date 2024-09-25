Leopard spotted at a nursery in Kadium of East Godavari, officials alerted

Authorities are on high alert following reports of a leopard making its way from a nearby sanctuary into urban areas. The leopard, identified as Bharani Cheetah, was spotted in Kadiyapulanka Dosalamma Colony late Tuesday night by local nursery farmer Madhu, who promptly reported the sighting to the relevant authorities.



Forest officials have confirmed the leopard's migration by collecting footprints at Diwan pond, where it was first tracked moving towards Kadiam. As a precautionary measure, the local nursery association has declared a holiday for nursery workers on Wednesday to ensure their safety.

Officials are currently monitoring the situation, as they believe the leopard may be heading towards the Godavari bank within Alamuru mandal. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any further sightings to help ensure safety for both the community and the wandering wildlife.