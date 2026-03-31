Life imprisonment for 12 in 2012 Chintakunta quadruple murder case

Nandyal: In a significant judgment closing a long-pending case, the Allagadda court in Nandyal district on Monday sentenced 12 accused to life imprisonment in connection with the 2012 Chintakunta quadruple murder case.

The verdict was delivered by Third Additional District Judge Ambanna Raju after a prolonged trial that spanned over a decade. The case pertains to a brutal incident in February 2012, when a group of assailants attacked the residence of Injethi Krishna Reddy in Chintakunta village of Allagadda mandal, killing four members of the family.

According to the case details, the attackers, armed with knives, carried out a gruesome assault, resulting in the deaths of Krishna Reddy, his wife Govindamma, their son Mallikarjuna Reddy, and his father-in-law Rami Subba Reddy. The incident had triggered widespread outrage across the State at the time. Police initially registered cases against 19 individuals; however, during the course of the trial, seven of the accused died. After examining evidence and witness testimonies, the court found the remaining 12 accused guilty and awarded life imprisonment.

The convicted include Kunduru Ramireddy, Intati Siva Suma Reddy, Mayusangari Gusena Vali, Kammuba Kamal Vali, Kammu Chinna Babu Vali, Madiga Pedda Ankalu, Puttasa Palkar Vali, Lathyu Mala Srinu, Uyyalawada Chand Basha, Kammubai Mahaboob Basha, Lakku Srinu, and Kammubai Babu Basha. Police made elaborate security arrangements and shifted the convicts to Allagadda sub-jail, from where theywill be transferred to Kadapa.