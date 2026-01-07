Light to moderate rains expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh amid low pressure

A low-pressure area in the southeastern Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka has intensified into a deep depression, as reported by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The system is currently moving in a west-northwesterly direction and is forecasted to develop into a cyclonic storm in the southwest Bay of Bengal by Wednesday.

According to meteorological experts, the depression is expected to shift towards the Tamil Nadu coast over the next 48 hours, and it may escalate into a severe cyclonic storm. Despite this intensification, the IMD has indicated that the storm's direct impact on Tamil Nadu will be minimal. Nevertheless, widespread rainfall is anticipated across the state.

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has also forecast that dry weather will persist in Tamil Nadu for the next three days, with a potential for dense fog in certain areas. Light to moderate rain is expected in some regions of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Saturday, while the skies in other areas will likely remain overcast.