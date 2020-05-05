Liquor sales fetch Rs 11 crore in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: Officials of Prohibition and Excise Department calculated that Rs 11 crore worth of liquor was sold in the district on Monday. Of it, a total of Rs 4 crore worth of liquor was sold in Rajamahendravaram circle alone.



As many as 411 out of total 426 shops were reopened in the district. Liquor depots from Samalkot, Amalapuram and Rajamahendravaram supplied to liquor shops.

Meanwhile, alcoholics thronged the liquor shops right from 8 am. Police and volunteers could not ensure that the crowds at the liquor shops maintained physical distancing rules. In agency area also serpentine queues were formed at the liquor shops.