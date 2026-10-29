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Liquor shops to be shut 48 hours before polling
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Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector and election officer Krithika Shukla issued orders directing the closure of liquor shops 48 hours before polling, as part of the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the municipal elections scheduled to be held on November 1.
She issued orders in accordance with the instructions of the Election Commission.
In a statement, she said that the sale of liquor would be prohibited from 5 PM on October 30 to 5 PM on November 1, in view of the polling scheduled for
November 1. Similarly, liquor sales would remain prohibited from 8 AM on November 3 until the completion of the counting process, she added.
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