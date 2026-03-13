Live fish stuck in fisherman’s throat removed

Ongole: In an unusual medical emergency, a fisherman from Ongole narrowly escaped a life-threatening situation after a live fish accidentally slipped into his throat while he was sorting his catch. Subrahmanyam, a local fisherman, was separating fish from his net after returning from a fishing trip. He held a fish inhis mouth while untangling it from the net, but it suddenly slipped into his throat. Unable to either swallow or spit it out, he was rushed to the Casualty of the Government General Hospital (GGH), Ongole.

Doctors initially identified the obstruction and referred him to the ENT department. After examination, the ENT team led by Dr M Prabhakar, Head of Department, determined that surgical intervention under general anaesthesia was necessary. With family consent, the fish was extracted via tracheostomy in an approximately an hour procedure. GGH Superintendent Dr Manikya Rao congratulated the surgical team, including Dr Rambabu, Dr Kavitha, Dr Arjun, and Dr Lalasa, for their successful handling of this complex emergency.