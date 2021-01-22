Local body polls: Left parties welcome Andhra Pradesh High Court verdict 

Vijayawada: CPI and CPM have welcomed the verdict of the High Court (HC) giving orders for conducting the local body polls in the State as per the schedule of the State Election Commission (SEC). The HC bench on Thursday issued orders for conducting the polls in the State as per the notification issued by the SEC.

In a press release, CPI State secretary M Ramakrishna said that the CPI welcomes the verdict of the HC to continue the election process. He said it is the responsibility of the State government to follow the orders of the HC. He felt the impact of coronavirus pandemic declined and normalcy is restored in the State. He said that except YSRCP, all other political parties are in favour of conducting the polls. The State government must stop the stubborn attitude on the elections and to cooperate with the SEC to host the polls.

He said that the SEC can take a decision on hosting the elections as per the 9 and 9A schedule of the Indian Constitution. He said the HC was not satisfied with the views of the State government on postponing the elections. The HC also recalled that the elections were conducted in the US and parts of India. CPM State secretary P Madhu has welcomed the orders of the HC. In a statement on Thursday, he said the State government should follow the orders of the HC and work in coordination with the SEC to conduct the local body polls in the State.