Lockdown effect: Alcoholic woman fall into coma in Andhra Pradesh due to withdrawal symptoms

Andhra Pradesh: The stalling of alcohol sales due to the lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak is causing new problems to those who are addicted to alcohol. The alcohol addicts are behaving strangely due to the lack of alcohol while some are getting insane and getting admitted in hospitals. More than one hundred patients have been admitted to the Erragadda Mental Hospital in Hyderabad. In the backdrop, a woman who was fed up with lack of alcohol has suffered illness and fell into a coma at Pasarlapudi in Andhra Pradesh.

Going into the details, a women Bommidi Mangamma from Pasharalpudi Srirampeta of Mamidi Kuduru mandal in East Godavari district was addicted to alcohol has suffered a serious illness. The woman who regularly drinks alcohol has been ill for the last ten days. According to her family members, Mangamma was taken to Rajolu Government Hospital diagnosed with nerves weakness.

She was referred to the Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) by doctors of Rajolu Hospital due to her condition being serious. Doctors at Kakinada Hospital, who examined the woman, also found that her condition was critical. The family are concerned about the health of Mangamma.