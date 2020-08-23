Lockdown imposed in Srikakulam amid spike in Coronavirus cases and deaths

Lockdown in Srikakulam: There seems to be no stopping for Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh. Thousands of positive cases are being registered daily leaving the people of the state in panic. Week days later the number of corona cases crossed 10 thousand again on Saturday and corona deaths were also reported at close to a hundred mark. With the number of cases increasing in the districts as well, the authorities there are once again taking the decision to impose lockdown. A complete lockdown has been announced in Srikakulam district recently as the danger bells are ringing in corona cases being reported across the district with as many as 5 people died in Srikakulam due to corona on Saturday. The district administration has issued a orders to this extentannounced the lockdown.

The district-wide lockdown will continue until 6 a.m. tomorrow. However medical services were exempted. Authorities and police warned of strict action to be taken if anyone comes out the houses unnecessarily. On the other hand, coronavirus cases are reported in East Godavari district. The district has so far registered the highest number of 47,989 positive cases in the state. Authorities in the district have already announced a lockdown.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh also ranks second in the country in number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Saturday, coronavirus tests were performed on 61,469 people and 10,276 people tested positive. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 3,45,216.