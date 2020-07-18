Lockdown imposed in Srikakulam district till July 31

Srikakulam lockdown: In the wake of increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases, the district administration has imposed lockdown again in Srikakulam district from Saturday to July 31.

With an aim to prevent community level spreading of infection, the restrictions are imposed again in the district. Till Saturday, the district reported in total 2,564 corona positive cases.

On Saturday, the district reported 184 fresh positive cases. As part of lockdown restrictions, medical shops and laboratories are allowed to open from 6 am to 7 pm. Hospitals and fuel stations are allowed to open round-the-clock. Essential commodities like vegetables, grocery shops and milk booths are allowed to open from 6 am to till 1 pm every day and remaining all other shops and business establishments will be completely closed.

Meanwhile huge crowds witnessed till 1 pm at market area in the city on Saturday to purchase essential commodities and emergency saving medicines.

"We are educating people on Covid disease and appealing them to follow restrictions strictly for safety of all of us," district surveillance officer (DSO) for Covid cases Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao told to The Hans India.