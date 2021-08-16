Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla visits Tiruchanur temple, receives warm welcome from YSRCP MPs

The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived at Renigunta Airport and received a warm welcome from YSR Congress MPs Vijayasai Reddy, Mithun Reddy, and Dr Gurumurthy. Later, from there go straight to Thiruchanur Padmavati Temple. The Speaker was invited by YV Subba Reddy, Chairman, Tirumala Tirupati Temple (TTD).



The speaker would take a rest at Tirupati Padmavathi Guest House for a while and will visit Thiruchanur Sripadmavathi at 4 pm. And later will move to Srikrishna Guest House in Tirumala at 5 pm.

The Lok Sabha speaker will visit Srivastava tomorrow morning and then go straight to Srikalahasti and will leave for Delhi at 6 pm on Tuesday. It is noted that the speaker's visit to temple is a personal one. Earlier in the last week, the union Home Minister Amit Shah has visited Srisailam temple in Kurnool to offer prayers. He too received a warm welcome and ended his one day tour.