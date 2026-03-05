Lokesh accuses YSRCP of driving out IT firms from AP

Vijayawada: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the previous YSRCP government, alleging that its policies and conduct drove IT companies out of the state between 2019 and 2024, resulting in “serious economic damage.”

Speaking in the Assembly over investments and infrastructure sectors, Lokesh said several firms that had established operations during 2014–19 exited Andhra Pradesh under the YSRCP regime. He claimed that even a Fortune 500 company that set up operations in Visakhapatnam was “driven away,” accusing YSRCP leaders of creating an atmosphere of fear and hostility toward investors.

After the TDP-led coalition returned to power, Lokesh said, the government initiated fresh talks with industry representatives. “Companies shared their past experiences and concerns. We have taken corrective steps to restore confidence,” he said, adding that eight new sectoral policies had been introduced to attract investments and revive the IT ecosystem.

Drawing a parallel, Lokesh referred to an instance in West Bengal where industrial opposition led to an auto project relocating to Gujarat when Narendra Modi was Chief Minister. He said Andhra Pradesh was taking inspiration from that example to ensure industries feel secure and supported.

The minister also criticised YSRCP leaders for making allegations outside the House regarding land allotments to companies, asserting that the present government was committed to transparent industrial promotion.

Later, while introducing a Bill to amend the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Appointments legislation, Lokesh said the government was determined to curb factional politics and support families affected by political violence. He recalled that the Bill had been passed in the Assembly on September 27, 2025, but was not cleared by the Legislative Council and returned after 100 days. Lokesh expressed anguish over the killing of Thota Chandraiah in January 2022, alleging he was murdered during the YSRCP tenure for raising slogans in support of N. Chandrababu Naidu and the Telugu Desam Party.

He said the coalition government had agreed to provide a job to Chandraiah’s son and urged the House to pass the amendment Bill to extend support to affected families. Stating that the government’s objective was to end factional violence and secure a better future for victims’ children, Lokesh appealed for unanimous backing to the legislation.