Lokesh, Bhuvaneshwari, Kasani meets Naidu in jail, health report released

Nara Lokesh, Nara Bhuvaneshwari and Telangana TDP state president Kasani Gnaneshwar met with Chandrababu on Saturday. Bhuvaneshwari and Lokesh got emotional seeing Babu. After the Mulakat, Nara Lokesh and Bhuvaneshwari left the place without talking to the media.

Although Chandrababu is mentally strong, family members are worried about health problems and expressing concern. The Telangana TDP president Kasani Gyaneshwar said that it is sad to see Chandrababu Naidu in this state. He said that he had took inputs from Naidu over the assembly election in the Telangana.

Meanwhile, the government hospital doctors released a key report on Chandrababu's health condition. Doctors said in the medical report that Chandrababu has health problems and confirmed that Chandrababu has rashes and skin allergy on his hands, face and other body parts.

Doctors seems to have said that Chandrababu has been suffering from dehydration for a few days due to the intense sun. Doctors clearly stated in the report that cool weather should be provided to prevent serious health problems due to dehydration.