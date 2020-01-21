Lokesh confronts with YSRCP MLA in the assembly lobby, says no point in sitting in the council
Highlights
An interesting conversation took place between TDP MLC and General secretary Nara Lokesh and former minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy in the Assembly...
Amaravati: An interesting conversation took place between TDP MLC and General secretary Nara Lokesh and former minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy in the Assembly lobby here on Tuesday.
Anam enquired with Lokesh as to what was he doing in the lobby when Council was going on. Lokesh answered that ministers disrupted the Council proceedings and there is no point in sitting there.
Minister Botsa Satyanarayana expressed displeasure over the Council chairman Shariff Mohammed Ahmed for permitting the discussion under the rule 71 in the house. Botsa asserted that the chairman should not have a political agenda.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...