Lokesh decries attempt to kill 'baby capital'

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh who visited the protest camps of farmers, farm labourers and women in the capital city villages on Monday on the completion of 300 days of Amaravati agitation, asserted that the TDP fully supports their just demand for 'One State, One Capital'.

The TDP leader accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of trying to kill the 'baby capital' of Andhra Pradesh in utter disregard for the rights and sacrifices of farmers who gave away 34,000 acre in response to a call given by the then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Amaravati was selected at that time as per the wishes of all people of the state. Even Jagan spoke in favour of Amaravati selection on the floor of the Assembly in his capacity as Opposition Leader at that time, he recalled.

Addressing protesters at Penumaka, Nara Lokesh said it was Jagan Mohan Reddy who in fact demanded an equidistant capital between north Andhra and Rayalaseema in over 30,000 acre where there would be no water shortage. Amaravati had met all these parameters. But, Jagan, had completely changed his stance and started shifting capital after coming to power. A ruler would show greater responsibility while in power but here this Chief Minister was displaying an erosion of that responsibility, he remarked.

Lokesh strongly objected to the ministers and MLAs insulting the farmers and women who were agitating.

Lokesh also visited and addressed agitators at Yerrabalem, Krishnayapalem and other villages in Amaravati capital area. He was accompanied by Guntur MP Galla Jayadev, Tadikonda former MLA T Sravan Kumar and other leaders.