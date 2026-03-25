Lokesh inaugurates Med Star Hospital

Tadepalli: Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh inaugurated the newly constructed Med Star Multi-Specialty Hospital in Tadepalli town of Mangalagiri constituency on Tuesday.

The hospital, located on Ashram Road, was formally opened by the minister, followed by the unveiling of a commemorative plaque. During the visit, he toured the entire facility and inspected the advanced medical infrastructure and modern healthcare services available at the hospital. He appreciated the establishment of such a state-of-the-art healthcare institution, which is expected to enhance medical services in the region.

Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, MLA Gadde Ram Mohan, Med Star Hospital Managing Director Borra Vijay Chaitanya, Chairman Borra Lakshmi Sindhura, Director Parchuri Sai Kumar, TTD Board Member Tammishetty Janaki Devi, APMSIDC Chairman Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao, Guntur Parliament TDP General Secretary Pothineni Srinivasa Rao, and Tadepalli Town TDP President Vallabhaneni Venkata Rao, also participated.