Lokesh launches flood wall works, lift scheme in Mangalagiri

Guntur: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Monday launched two key infrastructure projects in the Mangalagiri constituency, fulfilling election promises and addressing long-pending demands related to flood protection and irrigation.

Lokesh laid the foundation stone for a flood protection retaining wall at Seethanagaram (Mahanadu) in Tadepalli mandal and unveiled the commemorative plaque for the project. The retaining wall will be constructed along the right side of the Krishna River from 0.9 km to 2.610 km downstream of Prakasam Barrage at a cost of Rs 294.20 crore. Designed to withstand flood flows of up to 15 lakh cusecs, the structure will use pile-raft technology with 1,920 piles driven 26 to 38 metres deep into the ground to ensure stability against earthquakes and strong water currents. Once completed, the project will protect nearly 50,000 residents in low-lying areas such as Sundarayya Nagar and Mahanadu Colony from flooding. It will also safeguard parts of the Amaravati capital region and National Highway 65.

The project, which had been pending for decades, received administrative approval within a year and the tender process has been completed, Lokesh said, reiterating his commitment to prioritising the development of the Mangalagiri constituency.

Later, the minister inaugurated the High-Level Canal Lift Irrigation Scheme at Pedavadlapudi, built at a cost of Rs 14.88 crore. He cut the ribbon, switched on the pumps and formally launched the water supply.

The scheme, with a discharge capacity of about 250 cusecs, will provide irrigation water to 25,344 acres of ayacut across Mangalagiri, Tenali and Ponnur Assembly constituencies. Four pumps have been installed to lift and supply water under the project.

