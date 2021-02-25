Lokesh slams YSRCP government over girl's murder

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Wednesday strongly condemned the ghastly murder of degree student Kota Anusha in Narasaraopet on Wednesday and demanded deterrent punishment to the persons responsible for her death.

Lokesh asked why the Chief Minister and his party leaders could not prevent this atrocity even though the girl was facing harassment in the name of love for a long time. Before the elections, the ruling party leaders boasted a lot that their leader Jagan would arrive at any scene of offence much before the gun to prevent atrocities on women. This was not happening though many attacks were taking place.

In a statement here, Lokesh said that neither Jagan arrived nor there was a gun now when Anusha was harassed, tortured and then murdered.

Her family members and students brought her body and staged protests in the Palnadu town. YSRCP leaders should explain to the girl's parents why the murderous attacks were continuing unabated under the Jagan's rule.

Those involved in the murder of Anusha should be arrested and punished immediately. The much-trumpeted Disha Act has proved to be toothless and powerless to come to the rescue of the women in any way.

Stating that the Disha police stations were set up amid much publicity, Lokesh said that there was no sincere effort to stop crimes against women. The law and order situation has greatly deteriorated with the police merely dancing to the tunes of the ruling YSRCP leaders.

Dr Anitha Rani was humiliated and harassed in Chittoor. A woman MPDO officer was threatened by the ruling YSRCP MLA in Nellore town. YSRCP leaders and police harassed a Muslim woman in Nandyal town which led to the suicide of all the four family members of Abdul Salaam. Along with their two children, Salaam and his wife threw themselves in front of the moving train, he recalled.